Ask the MTA | Answering your questions on senior, discounted MetroCards

The best thing about this column is that it gives us at the MTA a chance to hear from riders directly. Lately, there’s been a lot of interest in reduced fare MetroCards for seniors, so we wanted to offer a refresher on the program.

Reduced fares are available for riders who are 65 or older or have a qualifying disability. The discounted rate is half the base fare – so $1.35 for subways and local buses. Reduced fares can also be used on express buses anytime except weekday rush hours from 6-10 a.m. and 3-7 p.m.

Applying for the program is free, and you can complete the process online, by mail, or in person at a Mobile Sales Van or our Customer Service Center, which is located at 3 Stone Street in Lower Manhattan. Photo ID is required for verification. We have forms, assistance, and free photography available if needed.

Once you have a card, they can be refilled at MetroCard vending machines, Mobile Sales Vans or automatically with EasyPay. Several station booths are also making reduced-fare transactions if you need to transfer value from an expired card, including:

• 161 St-Yankee Stadium (B, D, 4), Booth N203, 161 St & Grand Concourse in the Bronx

• E 180 St (2, 5), Booth R325, E 180th & Morris Park Av in the Bronx

• Pelham Bay Park (6), Booth R423, Pelham Bay Park & Westchester Av in the Bronx

• Atlantic Av Barclays Center (B, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5), Booth R610, near the northbound lines in Brooklyn

• Crown Heights Utica Av (3, 4), Booth R626, at Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn

• Kings Highway (B, Q), Booth B24, between East 15th and 16th streets in Brooklyn

• 42 St-Times Square (N, Q, S, W,1, 2, 3, 7), Booth R151, West side of 42 St / 7 Av

• 96 St (1, 2, 3), Booth R168, Broadway between W95 / W96

• Fulton St (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J, Z), Booth N95, on the A/C line at the Broadway entrance

• Flushing Main St (7), Booth R533, at the Main St and Roosevelt Ave entrance in Queens

• Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av (E, F, M, R, 7), Booth N324, at the entrance on 74th St and Broadway in Queens

• Jamaica Center-Parsons Archer (E, J, Z) Booth N606, at the Archer Ave entrance in Queens

• St George (SIR) on Staten Island

Eventually, the reduced fare program will be folded into the new OMNY fare payment system. But for now, customers should continue to apply for and use their MetroCards.

Once we’re ready for the transition to OMNY (hopefully later this year), existing customers will be able to choose how to use the system: with their own contactless debit or credit cards/linked smart devices or with a reduced-fare OMNY card. If you choose to use your own bank card, we will provide instructions on how to link your card to your reduced-fare discount. If you opt for the OMNY card, one will be mailed to you.

Thank you for your patience and stay tuned for more from the MTA on reduced fares.

