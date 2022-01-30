Ask the MTA | MetroCard sales, Brooklyn bus lines and customer pet peeves

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, are proud to bring back “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com.

Q: It seems that MetroCards are only sold in subway station vending machines these days. Unfortunately, a lot of people live far from a subway station, and it is hard for them to go to their nearest station only for the purpose of refilling a MetroCard! Why won’t you put MetroCard machines by every bus station or at least by most important stops? — Slava Negrimovskiy

A: We know it’s important for customers to have options to refill their MetroCards. New Yorkers who don’t live near subway stations can purchase one at select local merchants like bodegas and grocery stores, at our mobile service vans and through employers who offer pre-tax transit benefits.

In the last few years, a lot of customers have also embraced OMNY, the contactless fare payment system that will eventually replace the MetroCard. OMNY readers have already been installed on all buses and at all subway stations. Riders can use their own smart devices and contactless credit/debit cards to tap and go into the transit system, without worrying about a refill again. Additionally, we recently began selling OMNY cards at a growing number of retailers, and new vending machines are on the way to subway stations later this year for purchases and refills. Customers can also refill OMNY cards online through a registered account.

Q: Can something be done to remind people that they should not put their feet on the seats? I believe such signage appears on LIRR trains so why not NYC Buses and Subways? — Jo-Ann M. Polise

A: We agree completely! The Rules of Conduct are posted in every station, and we’ve also put this information on our digital screens. A new campaign reminding customers to ride with courtesy is in the works and we’ll be sharing it in the coming months.

Q: Have you thought about restoring the B51 bus line in Brooklyn? The B39 was quickly restored. This bus going across from Downtown to Lower Manhattan with limited stops should be revisited. — Annette McClean

A: We’ve actually been redesigning Brooklyn’s entire bus network. The goal is to take a fresh look at the borough, its people, and their travel needs to come up with a new service plan that’s better suited to the Brooklyn of 2022 and beyond.

Every existing route is going under the microscope as we look to decrease wait times, speed buses, and improve reliability for our customers. As part of this work, we’re studying the possibility of new routes that could create more direct connections between neighborhoods. Unfortunately, the MTA doesn’t have the resources to add as many new routes as some might like— there are tough choices ahead, to be sure. But at every step, we’re focused on adding new links where we don’t already provide subway or bus service in order to maximize the impact for riders.

Note that once we issue the draft Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign proposal, it won’t be final. We’ll be inviting the public to examine it closely and give feedback.

Editor’s note: Due to an incredible response from our most previous Ask the MTA column, we were able to present a new column this week with answers to some of the many questions you’ve provided. Thank you for reading, and keep those questions coming!