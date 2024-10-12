Ask the MTA | The entrance to Grand Central Madison and expanding the NaviLens pilot program

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta@amny.com.

Q: The news about the new entrance to Grand Central Madison has me wondering if there’s a timeline to replace the temporary doorways between the terminal’s LIRR Concourse and Grand Central’s Dining Concourse? — Dan J., Bethpage

A: We are still investigating alternate solutions for the temporary vestibules, but in the meantime, customers are enjoying the many points of entry from the street into Grand Central Madison (GCM).

Presently, there are four street level entrances with direct access to GCM along the east side of Madison Avenue: elevators at the north side of 48th and 44th Streets; an entrance through 335 Madison to the new GCM escalators at the Biltmore Room; and through 383 Madison at 47th Street. As you mentioned, groundbreaking recently took place for a new entrance at 343 Madison at 45th Street; and there are plans for a future sixth entrance at 415 Madison at 48th Street.

Additionally, passengers can enter through One Vanderbilt from 42nd and 43rd Streets, as well from the Vanderbilt pedestrian way. And of course, one can access GCM from inside the main terminal, including 45th and 47th street cross passages with entrances from Park Avenue. There’s also an entrance from Metro North Railroad’s lower-level track 112. – Judith Kunoff, Program Executive, MTA Construction & Development

Q: Are there any plans to expand the NaviLens pilot program for people who are blind or have low vision? It was so helpful at the 66 St-Lincoln Center station. – Wayne H., Morningside Heights

A: We’re glad you like it! Our team is encouraging customers to share feedback on NaviLens, its sister app NavilensGO, and other accessibility features now available at 11 subway stations, all 24 stops on the M66 bus route, and the M23-SBS bus route.

These tools are proving to be hugely useful for all riders – not just those who are blind or have low vision — by providing audio and visual wayfinding guidance and local and systemwide subway and bus status information in up to 40 languages.

As for expansion, in 2023, the MTA was awarded $2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to expand NaviLens to the entire 6 line and to the Bx12 and Bx12-SBS in the Bronx. NaviLens is already installed at all Bx12 and Bx12-SBS bus stops, and work is underway at 6 line subway stations. Stay tuned for opportunities to provide feedback on this project. – Quemuel Arroyo, MTA Chief Accessibility Officer