Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce a car ban in Central Park Friday morning, according to several reports.

Cars will not be allowed on the “loop drives” below 72nd Street, the Daily News and the Post reported. Currently, motorists are already banned from the drives north of 72nd Street and are only permitted on the drives south of 72nd Street during certain daytime hours.

The ban will not apply to the transverse roads that run crosstown at 66th, 72nd, 86th and 96th streets, reports say.

We're making a BIG announcement tomorrow on the future of Central Park. Stay tuned. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 20, 2018

The mayor tweeted that he will make “a BIG announcement” on the future of Central Park, but his office did not immediately confirm the reports on the car ban.

The city made Prospect Park permanently car-free in January after a pilot program last summer that got support from local politicians and community members.