LATEST PAPER
38° Good Morning
38° Good Morning
Transit

Central Park car ban to begin this summer, reports say

Motorists are already banned from the drives above 72nd Street.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, seen on June 18,

Mayor Bill de Blasio, seen on June 18, 2015, is expected to make an announcement about a car ban in Central Park on Friday. Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce a car ban in Central Park Friday morning, according to several reports.

Cars will not be allowed on the “loop drives” below 72nd Street, the Daily News and the Post reported. Currently, motorists are already banned from the drives north of 72nd Street and are only permitted on the drives south of 72nd Street during certain daytime hours.

The ban will not apply to the transverse roads that run crosstown at 66th, 72nd, 86th and 96th streets, reports say.

The mayor tweeted that he will make “a BIG announcement” on the future of Central Park, but his office did not immediately confirm the reports on the car ban.

The city made Prospect Park permanently car-free in January after a pilot program last summer that got support from local politicians and community members.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds
The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden Which Democrat will run for president in 2020?
Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, spoke after appearing Stormy Daniels' attorney on Cohen
President Donald Trump recently tweeted about James Comey, Trump calls Western airstrikes on Syria 'perfectly executed'
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of L Bike Train to offer strength in numbers during shutdown