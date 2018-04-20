Transit Central Park car ban to begin this summer, reports say Motorists are already banned from the drives above 72nd Street. Mayor Bill de Blasio, seen on June 18, 2015, is expected to make an announcement about a car ban in Central Park on Friday. Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated April 20, 2018 8:04 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce a car ban in Central Park Friday morning, according to several reports. Cars will not be allowed on the “loop drives” below 72nd Street, the Daily News and the Post reported. Currently, motorists are already banned from the drives north of 72nd Street and are only permitted on the drives south of 72nd Street during certain daytime hours. The ban will not apply to the transverse roads that run crosstown at 66th, 72nd, 86th and 96th streets, reports say. The mayor tweeted that he will make “a BIG announcement” on the future of Central Park, but his office did not immediately confirm the reports on the car ban. The city made Prospect Park permanently car-free in January after a pilot program last summer that got support from local politicians and community members. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Prospect Park will be car-free at all times: De BlasioThe city received petitions with more than 1,100 signatures calling for a return to a car-free park, the mayor's office said. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.