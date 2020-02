The cold snap that froze New York couldn’t keep Citi Bikes in their docks. Citi Bike said yesterday that 6,669 …

Citi Bike said yesterday that 6,669 trips were taken on Tuesday, when temperatures dropped to 4 degrees in Central Park — the coldest Jan. 7 since 1896.

The program started May 27 and has clocked in more than 11 million miles from its launch to the end of 2013.