Cops searching for woman who kicked, yelled slurs at victim on 7 train in Queens

Police are searching for a woman who kicked and yelled slurs at another woman on a 7 train in Queens.

Police are searching for an unidentified woman who kicked and hurled racial epithets at another straphanger while riding a 7 train in Queens on Friday.

Authorities say that at about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, aboard a Flushing-bound 7 train, a 28-year-old woman was kicked without provocation by another woman, who proceeded to yell racial slurs at her. Police would not say the nature of the slurs, but the Daily News reported the woman yelled “you stupid f—king white b—ch!”

The unidentified woman then disembarked the train at the 69th Street and Roosevelt Avenue station in Woodside, before boarding the next Flushing-bound 7 train. The woman is described as having a dark complexion and is about 5-feet-7 inches tall, 160 pounds, and between 30-40 years old. Her hair was tied in a bun and she was wearing black spandex and a black jacket.

The victim sustained a concussion and bruising, but declined medical attention at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.