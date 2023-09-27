Cops seeking vandals who threw brick at D train window in Brooklyn

Cops are searching for three vandals who threw a brick at a D train on Tuesday.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are looking for three unknown vandals who were seen on video throwing a brick at an approaching subway train in Brooklyn, extensively damaging the train’s window.

The incident occurred on the side of the subway tracks just north of the D/N station at 62nd Street/New Utrecht Avenue in Borough Park at midday on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The three young men, who appear to be teenagers, tossed a brick at a northbound D train traveling on the N line at about 12:48 p.m., just as the train exited a tunnel.

WANTED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: 9/26/23 @ 12:48 PM @NYPD62PCT vicinity of 62 St & New Utrecht Ave. The unknown individuals threw a brick @ a N/B "D" train, causing extensive damage to the window of the train operator's cabin. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/p48tFTodeC — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 27, 2023

They hit the bullseye, connecting right in the center of the window in front of the train operator’s cab and shattering it. The train was taken out of service at the next stop, Fort Hamilton Parkway, and was returned to the yard for repairs.

The incident was filmed, seemingly by the vandals themselves, and posted online with the caption “Nah whattttttt…..ya be wilding.”

“Reckless behavior like throwing objects at a fast-moving train full of riders not only inconveniences fellow New Yorkers, but also endangers their lives and of transit workers just doing their jobs,” said Richard Davey, the president of MTA New York City Transit. “The subway system is not a playground for childish pranks.”

The incident comes on the heels of a spree of subway window smashings earlier this month, impacting six lines and causing upwards of $500,000 in damage. The bout of mayhem led to a complete suspension of service on the W line as MTA workers feverishly looked for windows to replace the broken ones.

The W train smasher has not been caught. A similar string of vandalism caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to windows on the 7 line back in 2020, and was likewise never solved. There is, as of yet, no indication that any of the acts of vandalism are connected.

Smashing windows isn’t the only way teenage hijinks is causing headaches for the MTA. This month, the transit agency launched a teen-led campaign to deter subway surfing, which some teens engage in for social media clout despite the potentially deadly consequences.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.