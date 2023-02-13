Cops seek attacker who stabbed man in bloody Brooklyn dispute

An argument on a Brooklyn street turned bloody over the weekend, cops said.

According to police, two men became engaged in a verbal dispute at around 9:38 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in front of 3302 Church Ave. in East Flatbush. The victim — a 29-year-old man — told cops things took a turn for the worst when the other man, unknown to him, displayed a knife during the argument. The attacker allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck, torso and right hand before fleeing southbound on New York Avenue.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in critical but stable condition.

