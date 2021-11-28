Teenager clings to life after being shot at Brooklyn deli

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head at a Brooklyn deli on Saturday night, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 6:05 p.m. on Nov. 27 at the M&M Grocery Store, located at 1854 Nostrand Ave. in Flatbush.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim at the deli with a bullet wound to the back of his head.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police reported.

As of Sunday morning, police sources did not provide details as to the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Detectives are looking to question two men who were seen fleeing the deli in an unknown direction after the young man was shot. No further description of the persons of interest was provided.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.