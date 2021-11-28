Quantcast
Brooklyn

Teenager clings to life after being shot at Brooklyn deli

Police guard the M&M Grocery store in Brooklyn on Nov. 27, 2021 after an 18-year-old man was shot there. Towels covered in the victim's blood lay on the floor in the background.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head at a Brooklyn deli on Saturday night, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 6:05 p.m. on Nov. 27 at the M&M Grocery Store, located at 1854 Nostrand Ave. in Flatbush.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim at the deli with a bullet wound to the back of his head.

EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police reported.

A 18 year old teenager was shot in the head at M &M Deli at 1854 Nostrand Ave. in Flatbush on Nov. 27, 2021.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

As of Sunday morning, police sources did not provide details as to the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Detectives are looking to question two men who were seen fleeing the deli in an unknown direction after the young man was shot. No further description of the persons of interest was provided. 

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

