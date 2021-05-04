NYC SHOOTINGS: Brooklyn and Bronx men dead days after being gunned down

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two recent victims of gun violence in Brooklyn and the Bronx have succumbed to their injuries, the NYPD announced Tuesday morning.

Lequan Jackson, 43, of Albany Avenue in Brooklyn died Monday after he and a 45-year-old man were shot at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Beverley Road in Flatbush early on the morning of May 2.

Law enforcement sources said Jackson and the other victim were standing at the location when the unidentified male shooter arrived on the scene and opened fire.

Officers from the 70th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting and found Jackson shot in the head and torso, while the 45-year-old man had suffered gunshot wounds to his left arm and right thigh.

EMS took Jackson to Kings County Hospital, where he died on May 3. The other victim is recovering in stable condition at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

At this point in the investigation, police have yet to establish a motive for the shooting, or a further description of the suspect. No arrests have been made.

Jackson was one of at least 18 people who were injured in shootings that took place across New York City during the weekend of April 30-May 2.

Also on Monday, Alex Harvey, 24, of Schenectady Avenue in Brooklyn died more than two weeks after he was shot during a dispute at a Bronx deli.

Police said the shooting happened at about 9:08 p.m. on April 14 inside the Webster Deli & Grocery at 1247 Webster Ave. in Claremont Village.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that Harvey was gunned down as a result of an earlier dispute. The NYPD had only a preliminary description of the shooter, described as a man in dark clothing.

Officers from the 44th Precinct responded to the shooting and found Harvey with gunshot wounds to his torso and right arm. Police sources said he was uncooperative with detectives in providing information about the man who shot him.

EMS rushed Harvey to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died on May 3.

No arrests have been made in the Bronx homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the murders can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.