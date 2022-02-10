Double shooting in Brooklyn leaves one dead and another injured (UPDATED)

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, at 2:28 p.m. on Feb. 10 officers responded to a 911 call regarding two men shot at 1160 Willmohr Street. Upon their arrival, officers found one man who had been shot several times in the chest and another who had been shot multiple times in his legs and arms.

Both victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital, where the victim who was shot in the chest was pronounced dead.

At this time, it is not clear what the motive was behind the shooting — a spokesperson for the NYPD stated that the victims have not been cooperative with police regarding details of the incident. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Updated at 4:36 p.m. on Feb. 10.