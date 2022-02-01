Another Brooklyn shooting leaves bullet-riddled man dead at intersection

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives are working to solve another deadly Brooklyn shooting on Monday afternoon that claimed a young man’s life.

Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot at the corner of East 51st Street and Remsen Avenue in Brownsville at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Officers from the 67th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that moments earlier, two suspects had arrived on the scene inside a silver vehicle. They got out of the car, confronted the victim and opened fire.

Following the attack, cops said, the pair of perpetrators returned to the silver vehicle, which was seen fleeing the location southbound along Remsen Avenue.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police do not yet know the man’s identity.

So far, police do not yet have information about a possible motive for the deadly shooting, or a description of a suspect.

It was the second gun-related homicide in Brooklyn during the daytime hours on Monday. Earlier that morning, police said, 35-year-old Ahmad Perkins, of Richard Street in Brooklyn, was gunned down on the front porch of a home on Empire Boulevard in Crown Heights.

There’s no indication, at this point, if the two homicides are connected in either way, police sources said.

No arrests have been made in either case, and the investigations are ongoing, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicides can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.