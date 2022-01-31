Apparent Brooklyn shooting leaves man dead on his front porch: NYPD sources

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are continuing to investigate an apparent Brooklyn shooting on Monday morning that left a man dead.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was found with a head injury, likely caused by a bullet, on the porch of his home at 568 Empire Blvd. in Crown Heights at about 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 31.

Officers from the 71st Precinct found the victim unconscious and unresponsive at the location while responding to a 911 call for assistance.

EMS units arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Heavily armed members of the NYPD Emergency Services Unit were seen entering the residence as part of the investigation. A sweep of the home ended with negative results, sources said.

At this early point in the ongoing investigation, police sources did not provide a description of a suspect. No arrests have been made in the case, though sources said several individuals were being questioned.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.