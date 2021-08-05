Killer sought for gunning down woman near Brooklyn apartment building

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops in Brooklyn are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 42-year-old woman in front of an apartment building on Wednesday night.

Police said the murder happened at about 9:41 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the area of 697 Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights.

Officers from the 77th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim at the location unconscious and unresponsive with bullet wounds to her head and leg.

EMS units rushed her to Interfaith Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

At this point in the investigation, police did not have information about a possible motive for the shooting, or the circumstances surrounding the homicide. Detectives are also looking for further information about the suspect’s description.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing probe, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.