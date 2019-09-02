A cyclist who attempted to break into a car was struck and killed Monday morning in Bushwick by an irate driver who caught him in the act, according to the NYPD.

The incident began before 6 a.m., when the driver, a 47-year-old man, spotted the male cyclist attempting to break into a car near the corner of Broadway and Marcus Garvey Boulevard, police said.

The motorist confronted the man, 41, and what started as an argument escalated to a physical fight.

The cyclist attempted to flee on his bike on Broadway when the man hopped into his SUV and veered into the oncoming-traffic lane to slam into the cyclist, pinning the bike against parked cars near the intersection of Ellery Street.

The driver struck the cyclist with enough force to flip his SUV on its side. First responders pronounced the cyclist dead at the scene of the crash, having suffered head trauma.

The driver remained at the scene, and was taken into police custody. A police investigation is ongoing.

The incident marked the 21st cycling death in the city this year.