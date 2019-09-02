LATEST PAPER
A cyclist is dead in Bushwick, Brooklyn, after an SUV driver chased, then hit him: NYPD

A cyclist was killed near the corner of Broadway and Marcus Garvey Boulevard on Monday after he attempted to break into an SUV and was chased down and struck by the driver, according to police. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone
A cyclist who attempted to break into a car was struck and killed Monday morning in Bushwick by an irate driver who caught him in the act, according to the NYPD.

The incident began before 6 a.m., when the driver, a 47-year-old man, spotted the male cyclist attempting to break into a car near the corner of Broadway and Marcus Garvey Boulevard, police said.

The motorist confronted the man, 41, and what started as an argument escalated to a physical fight.

The cyclist attempted to flee on his bike on Broadway when the man hopped into his SUV and veered into the oncoming-traffic lane to slam into the cyclist, pinning the bike against parked cars near the intersection of Ellery Street.

The driver struck the cyclist with enough force to flip his SUV on its side. First responders pronounced the cyclist dead at the scene of the crash, having suffered head trauma.

The driver remained at the scene, and was taken into police custody. A police investigation is ongoing.

The incident marked the 21st cycling death in the city this year.

Vincent Barone

Vin has been covering transportation at amNewYork since 2016. He first landed on the beat at his hometown newspaper, the Staten Island Advance, in 2014.

