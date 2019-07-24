Two bicyclists were killed and another was critically injured in three crashes in the city in less than 24 hours.

The fatalities bring the number of cyclists killed in the city so far this year to 17, seven more than in all of 2018.

“The continued carnage on our streets demands an immediate response from the mayor,” said Thomas DeVito, the senior director of advocacy at Transportation Alternatives. “These crashes are tragic examples of what happens in a city that purports to welcome cyclists but fails to dedicate protected space for bikes on the vast majority of its streets.”

The most recent crash happened in Queens shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, when the driver of an SUV hit a 28-year-old cyclist in the intersection of Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard, police said. The cyclist was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

The driver, in a Nissan Rogue, stayed at the scene and there were no immediate arrests.

On Tuesday afternoon, two cyclists were fatally hit in Brooklyn and Staten Island.

A 58-year-old man on a bicycle was hit by the driver of a box truck in Greenpoint at the intersection of McGuinness Boulevard and Norman Avenue at about 3:50 p.m., police said. He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

Just a few hours earlier, 17-year-old Alex Cordero was struck by a tow truck driver while riding a bicycle on Staten Island. He was on Castleton Avenue and Clove Road in Port Richmond shortly after noon when he was hit, according to police.

Get the Morning Update newsletter Must-read stories to start your day. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cordero was pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center.

No arrests were made in either incident.

Transportation Alternatives declared Vision Zero, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s initiative to eliminate traffic deaths in the city by 2024, in a state of emergency on June 1.

The group is calling on the city to make several changes, including at least 100 miles of new protected bike lanes in the next two years and “a rapid response program that leads to the redesign of any street where a serious crash occurs.”