The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the FDNY said.

A man was fatally hit by a downtown E train at the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station Monday morning, police and fire officials said.

The FDNY responded to a call of a person under the train around 8:45 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cops said the man had jumped in front of the train. He has not been identified.

There were service changes on the downtown A and E trains, due to the incident. Regular service resumed with delays around 10 a.m., the MTA said.