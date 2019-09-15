F train express service to take effect Monday morning

Some F train riders' commutes may fly by a little faster, starting Monday morning.

The MTA will launch on Monday its long-anticipated express service, which will operate on weekdays between 7 and 8 a.m. for Manhattan-bound trains and between 5 and 6 p.m. for Brooklyn-bound trains.

The MTA said, during those hours, two trains in each direction will skip the stops between the Church Avenue and Seventh Avenue stations as well as those between the Seventh Avenue and Jay Street-MetroTech stations.

Manhattan-bound trains will leave the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station at 7:07 and 7:29 a.m., reach Church Avenue at 7:28 and 7:50 a.m. respectively and then pull into Jay Street-MetroTech within 10 minutes, according to the MTA.

In the evening, the express trains will depart from the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street station at 4:57 and 5:28 p.m., stop at Jay Street-MetroTech at 5:22 and 5:53 p.m. respectively and then arrive at Church Avenue within 11 minutes, the MTA said.