Fastrack service changes coming to F, G trains this week

The MTA’s Fastrack repairs program will cause F and G service changes this week. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alex Goodlett

Subway riders on the F and G changes face service changes this week as part of the MTA’s Fastrack repairs program.

Between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., Monday through Friday, F trains will run express between Jay Street-MetroTech and Church Avenue in both directions, with trains stopping at 7 Avenue.

G train service will be suspended during that same time period between Church Avenue and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets. The line will operate in two sections: between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets.

Free shuttle buses will operate between Jay Street-MetroTech and Church Avenue.

Similar service interruptions on the lines were in place for Fastrack repairs through the week of May 16. During those closures, the MTA removed 5,000 pounds of debris and replaced 855 track components, among other infrastructure work.