Fewer cars, more bikes taking New Yorkers to work

New York City’s commuters are taking fewer cars, taxis and buses to work, while jumping on a bike or a train in greater numbers, according to the New York City Economic Development Corp.

The EDC said commuting by taxi has plummeted 26.5% since 2006, while there was a 3.1% decline in commuting by private vehicle, according to 2012 statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In Manhattan, where commuting by taxi is strongest, cab rides to work dropped to 25,081 in 2012, from 34,211 in Manhattan, according to the census bureau. The number of taxi commuters in Brooklyn dropped to 3,871 from 5,099 in 2006, the data showed.

Driving a private vehicle to work dropped the most in Manhattan, which had an 11.4% decrease to 73,637 trips.

Bike commuting, however, took off between 2006 and 2012, particularly in Brooklyn, which saw a 135% increase.