G train service to become more frequent

Better service on the G train will hit the rails Monday as part of the MTA’s recommendations for improving an often belittled line with a growing ridership.

The increase in service will mean more trains per hour on weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., a 25% increase. The improvements were the result of the MTA’s full review of the G line at the request of Brooklyn lawmakers and the Riders Alliance, a transit group. Other changes that came from the review includes better signs marking where the train stops on the platform, ending the “G train sprint,” and evenly spacing trains to cut down on station overcrowding.

“Riders who have to suffer through crowded trains and irregular G train service finally get some relief,” said Riders Alliance member and Williamsburg resident Alexis Saba.