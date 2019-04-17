Transit How to get around during L train service changes Riders who regularly rely on the L train on weeknights and weekends will be the most affected. The L train rehabilitation project will begin April 26 and last through summer 2020. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated April 17, 2019 5:28 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email It may not be a full shutdown, but L train riders are still going to see major service changes related to the Canarsie Tunnel rehabilitation project. Starting at 8 p.m. on April 26, the MTA plans to curtail service severely on the L line between Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan on weeknights and weekends. The work will continue through summer 2020. Riders who regularly rely on the L to get around during those times will be the most affected, as train service will be reduced to every 20 minutes. Freaking out? Don’t. Here’s your guide to surviving the service changes. L train service changes between Manhattan and Brooklyn The revised rehabilitation plan allows for the MTA to keep one tube of the tunnel open for train traffic while crews repair the other tube. That means straphangers should see regular service during weekday commuting hours. This is what riders should expect, per the MTA: Weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Regular service. Weeknights from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.: Reduced service, winding down trains to every 20 minutes. Weeknights from 1:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.: Trains will run every 20 minutes. Weekends from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday: Service will operate every 20 minutes. Service changes only in Brooklyn The MTA plans to use extra trains between Lorimer Street and Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway in an effort to reduce headways during certain times. What you need to know: Weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Regular service. Weeknights from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.: Trains will run every 10 minutes. Weeknights from 1:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.: Service every 20 minutes. Weekends from 6 a.m. Saturday to 1:30 a.m. Sunday: Trains will run every 10 minutes. Weekends from 6 a.m. Sunday to 1:30 a.m. Monday: Trains will run every 10 minutes. Weekends outside of the above times: Trains will operate every 20 minutes. Still freaking out? Let’s take a look at alternatives, avoiding the L train all together. Increased G train service Weeknights from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.: Five extra trips added to the existing train rotation. Weekends: Service will operate every eight minutes, a two-minute reduction from the current wait time. Increased M train service Weeknights between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.: Service will be extended to 96th Street-Second Avenue via the Q line. Weekends: Service will be extended to 96th Street-Second Avenue via the Q line. Trains will run every eight minutes during the day. Increased 7 train service Weeknights from 8:30 p.m. to midnight: Five extra trips will be added. Weekends: Trains will run every four to 7-1/2 minutes. The Williamsburg Link bus Two new bus routes (B91 and B92) will connect commuters between L stations and nearby J, M and G stations. Buses will make stops at the Bedford Avenue (L), Metropolitan Avenue-Lorimer Street (G and L) and Marcy Avenue (J and M) stations. The B92 will also stop at the Hewes Street (J and M) station. Weeknights: Buses will operate from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Weekends: Buses will run from 5 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Getting across town in Manhattan The MTA will ramp up M14A bus service and extend the route to stop at the Delancey-Essex streets subway station, from which commuters can take the F, J or M trains to Brooklyn. Commuters can also connect to the M train at Sixth Avenue-14th Street or take the 6 train at Union Square, which provides a transfer to M trains at the Broadway-Lafayette stop. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic L train riders brace for service cutsDetails of the partial L train shutdown, which starts in 10 days, are still being hammered out by the MTA. Battle over limiting 14th Street bus service continuesWith the L train partial shutdown less than two weeks away, the MTA's plan to remove 17 bus stops is seen as impractical by some residents. Weeknight L riders to get practice before partial shutdownThe service suspension is necessary so that crews can install the proper signal equipment needed to operate trains on a one-track system when the rehabilitation project kicks off later this month. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.