L train service resumes after suspension due to water main break, MTA says

The water main break was on 14th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues.

The L train was suspended Tuesday morning because of a water main break, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A water main break in Chelsea caused a two-hour suspension of the L train Wednesday morning, the MTA said. 

Service was resuming between Manhattan and Brooklyn at about 7:35 a.m., but all Eighth Avenue-bound trains were ending at 14th Street-Union Square.

The MTA also warned of "extensive delays" in both directions. 

The water main break was on 14th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues. Crews with the city's Department of Environmental Protection were at the scene.

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

