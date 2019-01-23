A water main break in Chelsea caused a two-hour suspension of the L train Wednesday morning, the MTA said.

Service was resuming between Manhattan and Brooklyn at about 7:35 a.m., but all Eighth Avenue-bound trains were ending at 14th Street-Union Square.

The MTA also warned of "extensive delays" in both directions.

The water main break was on 14th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues. Crews with the city's Department of Environmental Protection were at the scene.