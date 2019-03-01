If you still have questions about the revised L train plans, here’s your chance to get answers straight from the source.

The MTA will host four open houses in the coming weeks to address concerns and answer questions about the rehabilitation of the Canarsie Tunnel, which serves the L train and was badly damaged by flooding during superstorm Sandy.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in January that the long-planned (and dreaded) full shutdown of the L train to make repairs would no longer be necessary. Instead, his team of engineers came up with a new rehabilitation approach that would reduce its impact on service to overnights and weekends.

The MTA now anticipates 100 percent of peak, weekday L train riders will be able to use the line during those times, though it warned the work will still be disruptive for some — mostly weeknight and weekend riders.

“We’ve also worked hard to come up with a plan focused on giving customers other options in addition to the L during the weeknights and weekend times,” said MTA managing director Ronnie Hakim. “We have a plan for extra subway and bus service, free transfers, and more so customers can pick the best option for them.”

Straphangers can learn more about the rehabilitation project and service changes during the series of open houses, which will include one-on-one trip planning with MTA staff. The city Department of Transportation also will review its planned street treatments related to the project.

The open houses will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the following locations and dates:

March 7: Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Bernard, 328 W. 14 St., Manhattan;

March 13: Williamsburg Northside School, 299 N. 7th St., Brooklyn;

March 19: Grand Street Campus H.S., 850 Grand St., Brooklyn;

April 8: 14th Street Y, 344 E. 14 St., Manhattan.