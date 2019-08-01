LATEST PAPER
L train service restored between Manhattan and Brooklyn after rush hour disruption: MTA

The L train was suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn for about 45 minutes, the MTA said Thursday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Service on the L train has been restored between Manhattan and Brooklyn following an investigation inside the tunnel between the two boroughs, the MTA said Thursday.

The 45-minute suspension at the height of rush hour was necessary so the MTA could investigate why a train's brakes were activated inside the Canarsie Tunnel, according to the transit authority.

Service was restored around 6:15 p.m., but the MTA warned of extensive delays.

There were also extensive delays on the 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 trains in Brooklyn Thursday evening after a train's brakes were activated between President Street and Franklin Avenue, per the MTA.

Lauren Cook

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

