Service on the L train has been restored between Manhattan and Brooklyn following an investigation inside the tunnel between the two boroughs, the MTA said Thursday.

The 45-minute suspension at the height of rush hour was necessary so the MTA could investigate why a train's brakes were activated inside the Canarsie Tunnel, according to the transit authority.

Service was restored around 6:15 p.m., but the MTA warned of extensive delays.

There were also extensive delays on the 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 trains in Brooklyn Thursday evening after a train's brakes were activated between President Street and Franklin Avenue, per the MTA.