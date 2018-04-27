Transit L train shutdown town hall meetings announced by MTA, city DOT The meetings – one in Manhattan and one in Brooklyn – will be held in May. The MTA and city Department of Transportation will host two L train shutdown public meetings in May, the agencies announced on Friday. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 April 27, 2018 6:21 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The Metropolitan Transportation Authority and city Department of Transportation are gearing up for another round of town hall-style meetings to discuss the looming L train shutdown. The L train is scheduled to close completely between Manhattan and Brooklyn for 15 months beginning in April 2019. The public meetings – one in Manhattan and one in Brooklyn – will be held in May. They’ll include presentations on the shutdown and mitigation plans by NYC Transit President Andy Byford and city DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, with a Q&A session to follow. “This crucial project presents an unprecedented challenge for us and our customers, and we’re committed to taking their input and getting this right,” Byford said in an emailed statement Friday. “Ensuring that the public is actively engaged is an essential part of the success of the project.” While the agencies have previously detailed mitigation proposals aimed at getting more than 225,000 weekday riders between the two boroughs during the shutdown, many in the community have expressed concerns that the plans do not go far enough. On Wednesday, transportation advocates held a rally on the steps of City Hall, calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to throw his support behind a 24-hour busway down 14th Street. The upcoming public meetings are the latest in a series of attempts by the two agencies to inform riders of the mitigation plans and address concerns the affected communities may have. The Canarsie Tunnel, which serves the L line under the East River between Manhattan and Brooklyn, was inundated with millions of gallons of salt water in 2012 as a result of flooding during superstorm Sandy. The MTA said extensive repairs to the tunnel’s tracks, signal cables, bench walls and other critical infrastructure still need to be made. Here are the dates and times for the upcoming town hall meetings: Manhattan: Wednesday, May 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. 66 West 12th St. New York, NY 10011 Brooklyn: Wednesday, May 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. 850 Grand St. Brooklyn, NY 11211 By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Everything to know about the L train shutdownThe DOT and MTA will host two "Canarsie Tunnel Open Houses" to answer questions from commuters. L train shutdown must include 24-hour busway: AdvocatesAdvocates warned of "a true L-pocalypse" if mitigation plans aren't altered. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.