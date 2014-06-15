N train service in Brooklyn will see late-night disruptions

Overnight repairs will cause N train service in Brooklyn to be suspended this week.

From Monday to Friday morning, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, the N train will be rerouted to the D train between Stillwell Avenue and 36th Street as part of the MTA’s Fastrack repair program.

The MTA will run a special shuttle bus to make stops at stations between Stillwell and 8th avenues. There will also be shuttle buses that make stops at 95th Street at Fifth Avenue, 86th Street, 77th Street, Bay Ridge Avenue, 59th Street, 53rd Street, 45th Street and 36th Street stations on Fourth Avenue.