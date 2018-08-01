Transit LIRR train axle derails near Woodside, MTA says The Port Washington branch is suspended in both directions due to the derailment, per the MTA. A Long Island Rail Road train axle derailed just west of Woodside on Wednesday, forcing the suspension of the Port Washington line, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Updated August 1, 2018 1:48 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A Long Island Rail Road train derailed Tuesday afternoon just west of Woodside, Queens, according to the MTA. The axle derailed around 12:45 p.m. at Harold Interlocking railroad junction, the railroad said. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were on the train, but the FDNY said no injuries were reported. The Port Washington branch is suspended in both directions due to derailment, per the authority’s website. It is unclear if service will be restored by the evening rush hour, LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said. NYC Transit is cross honoring LIRR tickets at Penn Station as well as at the Woodside and Flushing/Main Street 7 train stations. Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story. With Robert Brodsky By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.