A Long Island Rail Road train derailed Tuesday afternoon just west of Woodside, Queens, according to the MTA.

The axle derailed around 12:45 p.m. at Harold Interlocking railroad junction, the railroad said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were on the train, but the FDNY said no injuries were reported.

The Port Washington branch is suspended in both directions due to derailment, per the authority’s website. It is unclear if service will be restored by the evening rush hour, LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

NYC Transit is cross honoring LIRR tickets at Penn Station as well as at the Woodside and Flushing/Main Street 7 train stations.

With Robert Brodsky