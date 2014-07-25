Lyft says it will launch limited service in NYC after agreeing to city rules

Ride sharing company Lyft says it will launch its service in all five boroughs by 7 p.m. Friday after agreeing to abide by the city’s taxi regulations.
In a post on its website, the company said it would initially offer limited service with a full rollout in weeks to come.
State officials said the company had agreed Friday to launch using commercial drivers only and to “operate in a manner that is consistent with existing laws and regulations.”
The company has also agreed to suspend its operations in Buffalo and Rochester by Aug. 1 as it works to come into compliance with state regulation, said state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and state Superintendent of Financial Services Benjamin Lawsky in a joint statement Friday afternoon.
Lyft suspended its debut earlier this month in Brooklyn and Queens after the Taxi & Limousine Commission said it would seize its vehicles for not operating according to regulation.