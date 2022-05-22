Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

BREAKING: Man shot at Canal Street subway station in Chinatown

By
0
comments
Posted on
8B7A5276
Police cordoned off the Canal Street subway station after a man was fatally shot on an uptown Q train on Sunday, May 22.
Photo by Adrian Childress

A man was fatally shot at the Canal Street subway station Sunday morning, May 22, according to NYPD. 

The gunman shot the 48-year-old victim in the chest on an uptown Q train around 11:42 a.m. near the Chinatown stop, according to an NYPD spokesperson. 

The attacker fled the station and paramedics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, but could not be saved, cops said. 

Police described the suspect as wearing an orange shirt and grey sweatpants.

MTA rerouted N and Q trains to the R line between DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn and Canal Street in both directions, and N trains are running express from Canal Street to 34th Street-Herald Square, the agency posted on social media Sunday. 

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for additional updates.

Police investigate the fatal shooting of a man at the Canal Street subway station in Chinatown on Sunday, May 22.Photo by Adrian Childress

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC