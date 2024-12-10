Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A majority of New Yorkers want to replace Kathy Hochul as governor in 2026, even as a greater number approve of her job performance and hold a favorable view of her compared to a couple of months ago, a new Siena College poll released Tuesday found.

The survey, which spoke to 834 New York State registered voters between Dec. 2 and 5, found that 57% of those contacted would prefer “someone else” be elected governor instead of Hochul in a little less than two years. Only 33% said they would re-elect Hochul, who is already facing the prospect of primary and general election challenges in 2026.

Hochul is already facing the possibility of a primary challenge from US Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx), who has ramped up his criticsm of her governorship since President-elect Donald Trump won the presidential election last month. She’s also may have to contend with Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who represents protions of the Hudson Valley, as a general election challenger.

Siena College Pollster Steven Greenberg said that while most Republicans want Hochul out of office, there is also a healthy number of Democrats who do not want to give her another term.

“As we now enter the 2026 gubernatorial election cycle, Hochul starts with less than an enthusiastic welcome from the voters,” Siena College Pollster Steven Greenberg said in a statement. “Only one third of voters – including only 48% of Democrats – say they’re prepared to re-elect Hochul, while 57% of voters – 40% of Democrats – say they want ‘someone else.’ Not surprisingly, 85% of Republicans want someone else, but so do 65% of independents.”

A spokesperson for Hochul’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Torres wasted no time using the poll to attack Hochul in a social media post on Tuesday morning. He once again compared the governor to President Joe Biden, implying that his candidacy cost Democrats the White House and insisting the same would happen with the New York governorship if she remained in the race.

“Siena asked New Yorkers the following question: would you vote to re-elect Kathy Hochul? Or do you prefer someone else? 33% said re-elect Kathy Hochul. 57% prefer someone else,” Torres said. “Joe Biden 2.0 is in grave danger of costing the Democratic Party both the Governorship and Congressional seats in 2026.”

However, Hochul’s job approval and favorability marks improved slightly from September. Her job approval rating stands at 46% to 49%, up from 39% to 56% in September; and her favorability score clocked in at 39% to 49%, up from 34% to 54%.

“There’s some good news for the Governor,” Greenberg said. “Her favorability rating improved for the second consecutive poll, going from net -20 points in September, to now net -10 points, 39-49%. Her job approval rating is also up, now near breakeven, 46-49%, up net seven points since the last poll in October,” Greenberg said. “The bad news is that both ratings remain stubbornly underwater. Hochul has not had a positive favorability rating since January of this year and she has never had 50% or more voters view her favorably.”

Fortunately for the governor, she has prioritized what 43% of New Yorkers told pollsters is the number one issue for Albany to address in the upcoming legislative session: affordability.

Hochul on Monday proposed giving New Yorkers up to $500 in one-time direct cash payments to offset the burden of inflation, which she billed as the first of several measures she will roll out aimed at making it easier to afford living in the Empire State.