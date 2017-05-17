Manhattan-bound N train service returning for 53,000 daily Brooklyn commuters

The stops, closed since January 2016, have seen $395.7 million in renovations.

Brooklyn riders at nine stations along the N train line will again have Manhattan-bound service on May 22, 2017.

Over 53,000 daily Brooklyn commuters will be getting some relief next week.

The MTA announced Wednesday that it is reopening Manhattan-bound N train service at nine stations on May 22.

The stops — Fort Hamilton Parkway, New Utrecht Avenue, 18th Avenue, 20th Avenue, Kings Highway, Avenue U and 86th Street — were closed since January 2016 for $395.7 million in renovations.

Two other stations, 8th Avenue and Bay Parkway, had temporary platforms installed during the work, but will also fully reopen next week.

The improvements include new paint, new stairways and railings, artwork and enhanced safety features.

The 8th Avenue station will also have two ramps and the Bay Parkway stop will have four elevators that will allow commuters to access the platforms from street level.