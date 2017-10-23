The MTA has taken a major step in retiring the MetroCard, beginning a six-year process to replace it with a tap-based system that will allow commuters to use a variety of payment methods, including smartphones, digital wallets or proprietary cards to pay for their rides.

The changes, approved unanimously by the agency’s Finance Committee on Monday, will begin rolling out in the form of bank cards and smartphone payments on 500 station turnstiles and 600 buses by the spring of 2019. The system will be available citywide by September 2020 and the MetroCard is expected to be completely phased out by 2023.

The committee voted to approve a $573 million contract with Cubic Transportation Systems, which operates the MetroCard as well as fare payment systems in London, Chicago, Sydney and Brisbane. Cubic was one of several finalists vying for the contract. The contract will now move to a full MTA board vote on Wednesday.

The agency has already begun internally testing mobile phone payments at select, retrofitted subway turnstiles around the city. As part of a limited pilot, the agency plans to roll out these scanners at turnstiles in 14 key stations around the city before the end of the year, allowing for Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road riders to pay for subway access through the MTA’s mobile ticketing app, eTix.

Transit experts believe that moving to the new technology could eventually help transform MTA commute — similar to how introduction of the MetroCard in 1993 paved the way for free transfers and time-based fare payments.

Moving to what’s described as an open fare payment model can, in part, speed up buses through all-door boarding and bring a wider range of fare plans to make the subway system more affordable, according to the Regional Plan Association, which published a policy brief last year on the MTA’s next fare payment model.

“The introduction of the MetroCard led to the most dramatic increase in subway ridership in history,” the planning organization said in a statement. “Moving to an open payment system has the possibility to be just as transformative by speeding up buses, improving fare enforcement, reducing congestion and improving accessibility and affordability of the system.”