Uptown service on the A and D lines will shutter overnight this week as part of the latest round of MTA Fastrack repairs.

There will be no A trains between Inwood-207th Street and 59th Street stations, and no D trains between 161st Street and 59th Street stations during overnight hours, between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. the next day. The outages will take place from Monday, April 30, through Friday, May 4.

During the work, D service will operate in two sections: Between 205th Street and 161st Street and between 59th Street and Stillwell Avenue stations.

Riders of the A train are advised to switch to the 1. The MTA recommends D train commuters to instead take the 4.

There will also be three free shuttle buses in service. One will operate in a loop running from the A train’s 168th Street station to the Cathedral Parkway-110th Street station of the 1 line, making eight stops at stations along the way: the 157th Street (1 line); 155th Street (A, C); 155th Street (B, D); 135th Street (2, 3); 135th Street (A, C, B, D); 125th Street (A, C, B, D); 116th Street (A, C, B, D); and Cathedral Parkway-110th Street (A, C, B, D).

A second free shuttle will run along the M4 route to and from 168th Street stations. And a third will operate to move people across town on Dyckman Street, between the Dyckman Street stations of the A and 1 lines.

The MTA also recommends riders consider the Bx19, which runs crosstown on 145th Street in Manhattan and 149th Street in the Bronx, or the Bx12, to get between the 207th Street stations of the A and 1 lines.