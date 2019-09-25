The MTA board on Wednesday unanimously voted to approve the authority’s capital plan, clearing a hurdle for the massive spending blueprint meant to improve the region’s public transit system.

The largest slice of the five-year $51.5 billion plan will be dedicated to New York City subways and buses. A total of $12.3 billion will be allocated to modernizing ancient subway signals and providing wheelchair access at up to 70 new stations.

While funding has not yet been secured — and there are serious concerns lingering over whether the MTA can efficiently carry out its projects within budget and on deadline — transit officials heralded the vote as a significant step toward fixing an ailing transit system.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye called the plan “historic and transformative.”

The subway's signal system controls the movement of trains, and with plans to replace signals along six corridors with a modern computerized equivalent, the MTA hopes to eventually dramatically increase the number of trains it can run on each line.

“It’s going to make a huge difference not only for the economy of New York but for our customers at every one of the agencies,” said Foye.

As the MTA tries to secure funding, the capital plan will now advance to the obscure Capital Program Review Board — a four-person panel comprised of city and state representatives that must unanimously endorse the package.

Get the Morning Update newsletter Must-read stories to start your day. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Transit officials expect an estimated $25 billion toward the plan to come from congestion pricing in Manhattan and new state tax policies.

The MTA is asking a transit-averse federal government for an additional $10.7 billion and is for the city and state to split another $6 billion in funding. The remaining roughly $10 billion will come from bonds.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has committed to the state’s $3 billion, while Mayor Bill de Blasio in a letter to the MTA said he wanted even more commitments from the state-run transit authority before he supports the funding.

“The record level of investment by the State … is extraordinary,” said Cuomo in a statement, “but after generations of the MTA being underfunded and mismanaged, it is necessary and will pay dividends for the future of the system.