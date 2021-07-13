Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The MTA hooked up free public wifi connectivity at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn and cell service in part of its underground commuter rail tunnel for Verizon subscribers, Long Island Rail Road chiefs announced Tuesday.

“The installation of high functioning wifi at one of our busiest terminals is yet another example of the LIRR continuously seeking to improve service for our customers,” said LIRR President Phil Eng on July 13. “In the months ahead we’ll continue to innovate and expand our wifi capabilities eliminating remaining dead spots throughout the system and across carriers.”

The new services are being built out by wireless company Boingo and commuters can connect to “MTA Public WiFi” without a password, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

“New York is getting back to business and Boingo is ready for the return with seamless connectivity solutions built for the 5G era,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “Our neutral host carrier service technologies support the LIRR and MTA to streamline the rider experience and satisfy growing demands of connected consumers.”

Cell connectivity is available for Verizon subscribers in the LIRR’s Atlantic Avenue Tunnel between Atlantic Terminal and Bedford Avenue, and the agency plans to expand it to other carriers and further down the tunnel between East New York and Jamaica stations this fall.

STAY CONNECTED: We now have WiFi in Atlantic Terminal and LTE cell service for Verizon subscribers in the tunnel between Atlantic Terminal & Bedford Ave. 📶 Just connect to "MTA Public WiFi" – no password needed. We'll have more cell carriers and expanded coverage this fall.📱 pic.twitter.com/VtGbuXBHe9 — LIRR. Wear a Mask. (@LIRR) July 13, 2021

A wifi hotspot is also planned for LIRR’s Jamaica Station, according to the MTA.

MTA previously brought cell service to the L train’s East River tunnel last year for both Verizon and AT&T customers.

Transit honchos awarded contracts to Boingo in late 2018 for Atlantic Terminal and the East Side Access megaproject at Grand Central Terminal. The Los Angeles-based company also has wireless agreements with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey for the World Trade Center Oculus; John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark airports; the Port Authority Bus Terminal; and the Lincoln and Holland tunnels.