Transit MTA reorganization could save $530M a year, cut 2,700 jobs and more

The MTA reorganization plan, if approved, could lead to 2,700 job cuts. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

Updated July 25, 2019 4:49 PM

The MTA is full of improvement plans — the Subway Action Plan, Bus Action Plan and the Fast Forward plan, to name a few — and now there's a plan to revitalize the beleaguered transit authority from within.

The MTA board on Wednesday voted in favor of the so-called Transformation Plan, which would reorganize the state-run entity in an effort to minimize its massive budget gap and reduce bureaucracy.

While transit advocates and elected officials alike have been calling for a reorganization of the MTA, some are now expressing concerns that the plan was put together too quickly to be effective. One MTA board member, however, suggested that the plan that was approved on Wednesday is malleable — subject to change over the next 90 days of review.

While the MTA hammers out the details, here's a look at the plan, by the numbers.

70,000 people are employed by the MTA.

3 goals the plan aims to achieve are improving customer service, refining the MTA's cost-effectiveness and reducing operating costs, MTA chairman and CEO Pat Foye said.

40 back-office groups would be consolidated into six departments, under the transformation plan in its current form.

1,900 to 2,700 jobs could be cut through consolidating those departments.

3 new executive positions would be created: chief operating officer, chief transformation officer and accessibility officer.

6 to 9 months is when the reorganization is expected to begin.

2 years is how long it will take to complete the reorganization.

$18 billion has been budgeted to actualize the transformation plan.

$4.1 million was spent to come up with the plan, which was put together by the management consultant firm AlixPartners.

$530 million could be saved annually over the next three years.

$433 million would be the new projected budget gap in 2023, reduced from $1 billion in 2022 with help from the reorganization, a hiring freeze, the latest fare hikes and other cuts.