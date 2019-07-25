The MTA is full of improvement plans — the Subway Action Plan, Bus Action Plan and the Fast Forward plan, to name a few — and now there’s a plan to revitalize the beleaguered transit authority from within.

The MTA board on Wednesday voted in favor of the so-called Transformation Plan, which would reorganize the state-run entity in an effort to minimize its massive budget gap and reduce bureaucracy.

While transit advocates and elected officials alike have been calling for a reorganization of the MTA, some are now expressing concerns that the plan was put together too quickly to be effective.

One MTA board member, however, suggested that the plan that was approved on Wednesday is malleable — subject to change over the next 90 days of review.

While the MTA hammers out the details, here’s a look at the plan, by the numbers.

70,000 people

are employed by the MTA. 3 goals

the plan aims to achieve are improving customer service, refining the MTA’s cost-effectiveness and reducing operating costs, MTA chairman and CEO Pat Foye said. 40 back-office groups

would be consolidated into six departments, under the transformation plan in its current form. 1,900 to 2,700 jobs

could be cut through consolidating those departments. 3 new executive positions

would be created: chief operating officer, chief transformation officer and accessibility officer. 6 to 9 months

is when the reorganization is expected to begin. 2 years

is how long it will take to complete the reorganization. $18 billion

has been budgeted to actualize the transformation plan. $4.1 million

was spent to come up with the plan, which was put together by the management consultant firm AlixPartners. $530 million

could be saved annually over the next three years. $433 million

would be the new projected budget gap in 2023, reduced from $1 billion in 2022 with help from the reorganization, a hiring freeze, the latest fare hikes and other cuts.