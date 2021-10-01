MTA ridership continues rebound with another record day reaching 3.1 million riders

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has again set a post-pandemic ridership record, logging over 3.1 million riders on Thursday, Sept. 30, as straphangers continue to return to the system.

MTA communications director Tim Minton tweeted that 3,143,337 rode the subway on Thursday; New York City Transit ridership overall was almost 4.5 million when including bus ridership, he said.

“NY rolling to recovery and @MTA is getting them there,” Minton said on Twitter.

On Sept. 14, the authority logged over 3 million riders on the city’s subways, plus the Staten Island Railway, for the first time since March of 2020, when the city shut down at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The 3 million mark has been hit seven times since then, per MTA data.

Ridership is still well below pre-pandemic levels, however: average weekday ridership in 2019 stood at 5,493,875 straphangers.