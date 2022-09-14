Call the 7 train the GKR express to Citi Field!

Mets fans might have heard new but familiar voices if they took the No. 7 subway train recently, as the MTA has rolled out new announcements on that line from the Amazin’s dynamic broadcasting trio.

The MTA is running train announcements by former Mets players-turned-color commentators Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling, along with their SNY play-by-play colleague, Gary Cohen on the train line, encouraging New Yorkers to ride mass transit to Citi Field.

The announcements from the trio affectionately known to Mets fans as GKR (Garë, Keith and Ron) will run through October, in time for the playoffs, calling upon riders to offer up their seats.

“Be an MVP, please offer your seat to passengers with disabilities or those who are elderly, or pregnant. You will be standing up for what’s right. And if you see anyone wearing a Washington Nationals hat, give them a seat too, they probably need it,” the 1986 World Series champion and SNY Mets TV analyst says in the recording.

“This train is outta here, outta here!” chants Cohen on another, echoing his famous home run call.

One by Darling takes aim at fans of the Big Apple’s other baseball team: “Hey you, over there in the Yankees shirt, are you sure you’re on the right line? Because this train is headed to Citi Field. Let’s go Mets!”

Here are some of the best sound bites from Gary, Keith, and Ron that you'll hear while riding the 7 train 🎙🚇 @MTA pic.twitter.com/35fFfxphuv — SNY (@SNYtv) September 14, 2022

The train is the best way to travel to the ballgame, said Hernandez and transit leaders said at a press conference outside Citi Field Wednesday.

The 7 train also happens to be the MTA’s highest-performing subway line, said Richard Davey, president of New York City Transit.

“When you come to a game, particularly during weekdays, we’re running two- or three-minute service,” Davey said. “Between innings is even longer than that.”

Hernandez remembered how he frequently rode the rails when he lived in Midtown to beat traffic.

“What better way for fans to come to the ballgame than on the subway with a bunch of cars full of people, full of Met fans sharing the excitement of going to the ballgame together,” Hernandez said.

Davey, a Boston native and former Secretary of Transportation in Massachusetts, showed his dedication to his adopted home in Gotham by sporting a Mets hat.

“As a kid who grew up in Boston and did watch the 1986 World Series as a 12-year-old, the fact that I’m standing here with this hat on should tell you how passionate I am about public transportation and about this team,” the transit honcho said. “Because I know a few folks back home are probably rolling their eyes.”