Signal problems at midtown subway stations caused delays and service changes on eight lines during Monday’s morning rush hour, the MTA said.

B and M train service was suspended and D and F trains were rerouted for about an hour and half, the agency said.

There were also delays on A, C, E and G trains, according to the MTA.

The issues began at about 8 a.m. The agency first tweeted that there were signal issues at 47th-50th Streets-Rockefeller Center, but later said there were also problems at 42nd Street-Bryant Park.

"Crews repaired a circuit breaker and signal issue," the MTA said in a statement. Regular service was restored at about 9:30 a.m., the agency said.

Service changes are in effect for A, B, C, D, E, F, G and M trains because of signal problems at 47 St. Details at https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) October 16, 2017 thanks #MTA for a blissful Monday morning commute pic.twitter.com/c3thXF6END — Shirley Feng (@squishjelly) October 16, 2017

Monday's signal problems follow several service disruptions in recent months. Debris on the tracks at a midtown station delayed trains on five lines for more than two hours during a morning commute last month.

A recent report found that subway delays have cost New Yorkers $307 million in wages each year.