Signal problems at midtown subway stations caused delays and service changes on eight lines during Monday’s morning rush hour, the MTA said.
B and M train service was suspended and D and F trains were rerouted for about an hour and half, the agency said.
There were also delays on A, C, E and G trains, according to the MTA.
The issues began at about 8 a.m. The agency first tweeted that there were signal issues at 47th-50th Streets-Rockefeller Center, but later said there were also problems at 42nd Street-Bryant Park.
"Crews repaired a circuit breaker and signal issue," the MTA said in a statement. Regular service was restored at about 9:30 a.m., the agency said.
Monday's signal problems follow several service disruptions in recent months. Debris on the tracks at a midtown station delayed trains on five lines for more than two hours during a morning commute last month.
A recent report found that subway delays have cost New Yorkers $307 million in wages each year.
Comments