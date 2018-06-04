The MTA has added another 28 acts to its Music Under New York program, following last month’s final tryouts in Grand Central Terminal. More than 300 musical acts applied this year.

While any musician can perform in the subways, a spot in the coveted program grants artists the opportunity to book performance times in sought-after, high-volume stations.

“The newest additions to the Music Under New York roster meet the very high expectations of New Yorkers who have come to expect incredible musical experiences in the New York subway,” said MTA Arts & Design director Sandra Bloodworth in a statement. “We continue to be amazed by the unique talents who audition for us each year and we’re excited to host these newest members of MTA Music at our 30 locations throughout the transit network. We hope the riders will be as excited as the judges who selected them.”

The MTA adds roughly 20 members to the program each year to liven up New Yorkers’ commutes. Bloodworth says the program, which now has 350 members, aims to add a variety of acts each year that are “appropriate” for the space — meaning not too loud and generally not offensive. This year’s additions include Bazaar, a world music trio; a jazz act appropriately called the Goin Local Duo; and plenty of singer-songwriters from various genres.

Visit mta.info for a full list of the additions this year.