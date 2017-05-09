N train service in Astoria to shut down for eight weekends: MTA

The repairs will cut N service at seven stations from Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard to Queensboro Plaza, officials said.

N train service between Astoria and Long Island City will be shut down for eight upcoming weekends, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Newsday / Laura Figueroa

There will be no N train service between Astoria and Long Island City for eight upcoming weekends, including Memorial Day and Labor Day, the MTA announced Tuesday.

The service interruptions are needed to allow for the MTA to make “major upgrades” to the above-ground tracks’ infrastructure that will improve reliability while reducing train noise, the agency said.

The repairs will cut N service at the seven stations from Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard to Queensboro Plaza on the eight weekends between 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday. Shuttle buses will serve commuters heading in both directions during those times. Exact Weekends are posted below. Memorial Day and Labor weekend are included, with shutdowns extending through the Monday holidays.

“We strive to be good neighbors while providing safe and reliable service, which is why we scheduled the closures during period of light ridership in order to minimize the impact to customers,” said NYCT Acting President Darryl Irick in a statement. “This work will increase reliability of service and reduce train noise – two things the community has long asked for from the MTA.”

Along a 730-foot span of elevated track, the agency will be replacing switches, track panels and steel girders that provide structural support. Train service will have to be cut to accommodate “cranes and other heavy equipment” that will be moving track panels from the street onto the line.

The work has support from local Councilman Costa Constantinides, who said in a statement that the “critical infrastructure improvement has been long-anticipated.”