Every New Year’s Eve an estimated 1 million people flood Times Square for the ball drop, not to mention the thousands heading to parties, packing out bars and attending concerts throughout New York City.

And while the excitement coursing through the streets can be fun, it also means more people relying on public transportation to get around. Add in that New Year's festivities fall on a weekend, when subway service is typically curtailed due to ongoing MTA projects, and well, things could get confusing.

Here is everything you need to know for the New Year's Eve holiday weekend.

Subways

Trains will operate on a regular weekend schedule with some service changes, Friday through Sunday.

On Sunday, lines that cross through midtown will operate every 8-12 minutes until 3 a.m. to accommodate New Year's Eve revelers. The exits to street level at the Times Square station, serving the 1, 2, 3, 7, N, Q, R, W and S lines, are subject to closure. People trying to get to Times Square for the ball drop should exit via the Eighth Avenue-42nd Street passageway. The 42nd Street shuttle will operate on Monday from midnight to 6 a.m.

New Year's Day trains will run on a Sunday schedule, except for the following changes:

No 2 train service in Brooklyn; trains will operate between South Ferry in Manhattan and the Bronx.

No 3 train service in Brooklyn; trains will run between 14th Street and Harlem-148th Street in Manhattan.

No. 4 trains will only operate between Woodlawn and New Lots Avenue.

No. 5 trains will only run between Flatbush Avenue and the Bronx.

No. 5 trains will run via D express train service in the Bronx.

Nos. 6 and 7 trains will run express.

There will be no B or W train service.

M trains will operate between Delancey-Essex streets and Broadway Junction, and between Myrtle-Wyckoff avenues and Metropolitan Avenue.

There will be no J/Z skip-stop service; take the J instead.

Weekend service changes from Friday through Sunday are as follows:

No. 1 trains

Van Cortland Park-bound trains will not stop at 103rd, 110th, 116th, 125th, 137th and 145th streets.

Van Cortland Park-bound trains will skip 50th Street (7 p.m. Sunday to 12:10 a.m. Monday).

No. 2 trains

Trains will operate between South Ferry and East 180th Street, then switch to making 5 line stops between East 180th Street and Dyre Avenue.

Transfer between the 2 and 5 at East 180th Street and 149th Street-Grand Concourse.

No. 5 trains

Trains will run between Flatbush Avenue and East 180th Street then switch to stops along the 2 line between East 180th and 241st streets.

Transfer between the 2 and 5 at East 180th Street and 149th Street-Grand Concourse.

E trains

No train service between Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue and West 4th Street (5 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Sunday).

B trains

The B does not operate on weekends.

D trains

Coney Island-bound trains will not stop at 182nd-183rd, 174th-175th and 170th streets (9:45 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday).

Trains will run local in both directions between DeKalb Avenue and 36th Street in Brooklyn (10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday).

F trains

Coney Island-bound trains will run express from Jay Street-Metro Tech to Church Avenue (9:45 a.m. p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday).

M trains

Trains will operate between Broadway Junction and Essex Street.

N trains

Trains will run local in both directions between DeKalb Avenue and 59th Street in Brooklyn (10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday).

Trains will skip 49th Street in both directions (7 p.m. Sunday to 12:10 a.m. Monday).

Q trains

No train service between Brighton Beach and Stillwell Avenue (5:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday).

Trains will skip 49th Street in both directions (7 p.m. Sunday to 12:10 a.m. Monday).

R trains

Trains will skip 49th Street in both directions (7 p.m. Sunday to 12:10 a.m. Monday).

Buses

The following buses will take you to Times Square. However, the MTA warns of possible rerouting on New Year’s Eve due to street closures or heavy congestion: M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M7, M10, M11, M12, M20, M31, M34 SBS, M34A SBS, M42, M50, M55, M57, M101, M102, M103, M104, BxM6, BxM7, BxM8, BxM9, BxM10, BxM11, BM1, BM2, BM3, BM4, BM5, QM2, QM4, QM5, QM6, X1, X10, X17, X27, X28

For more information on bus service changes, head to travel.mtanyct.info.

Commuter rails

Metro-North Railroad

Extra service into the city will be provided in the late afternoon and early evening on Sunday. Overnight, outbound service in the early hours of New Year's Day will also be provided. On New Year's Day, trains will operate regular weekend service on most branch lines.

For more information on Metro-North schedules, click here.

Note: Drinking alcohol on trains and platforms is banned from noon on New Year's Eve until noon on New Year's Day.

Long Island Rail Road

The MTA has not yet released its New Year's Eve/New Year's Day schedule for LIRR trains.