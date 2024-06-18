NJ Transit, Amtrak see major morning rush hour delays into Penn Station

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Commuters on NJ Transit (NJT) and Amtrak faced major delays during the morning rush hour Tuesday after a downed wire and a disabled train at Penn Station snarled service.

NJT said just after 9 a.m. on June 18 that service had been restored into Penn Station, but was still subject to delays of up to 90 minutes. Amtrak trains, meanwhile, were facing delays of up to 40 minutes.

The railroads were working together “to resolve the issue and determine the root cause,” NJT said on social media. Tickets for NJT trains were cross-honored on PATH and on NJT buses.

This is the second time in less than a month that commuters have faced cascading morning delays due to a downed wire.

NJT is facing a severe budget shortfall that could reach nearly $1 billion by 2026; Gov. Phil Murphy has proposed a new corporate income tax intended to shore up the railroad’s finances.

And despite the poor service record, riders are also being hit with a 15% fare hike that is set to go into effect on July 1; fares will increase annually by 3% starting next year.