About 120 people were rescued Monday evening after an NYC Ferry boat struck a submerged pylon in the East River and got stuck, police said.

The boat, operated by Hornblower, hit the pylon at about 5 p.m. after it left Pier 11 in lower Manhattan, heading for the Rockaways. The collision left two holes in the hull of the boat, causing water to leak onto the vessel, cops said.

The NYPD’s Harbor and Aviation Units and the FDNY responded and safety removed 114 passengers and seven crew members from the boat, officials said. They returned to Pier 11, and boarded two other boats. There were no injuries, according to police.

The boat, named The Zelinsky, was not one of the new NYC Ferry vessels, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said.

“We are glad all passengers were safely disembarked and regret the inconvenience,” Melissa Grace, a spokeswoman for de Blasio, said in a statement. “NYC Ferry will operate on a normal schedule Tuesday.”

About 120 people were rescued from an NYC Ferry boat that got stuck in the East River, police said https://t.co/EvetPghX3b pic.twitter.com/NjEvKKLkgA — amNewYork (@amNewYork) November 28, 2017

Officials were pumping water from the vessel Monday night in order to move it, Grace said.