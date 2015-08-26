Assault on L and 6 train conductors; F train window smashed in separate attacks

Two subway conductors were assaulted in Brooklyn and Manhattan on Tuesday following a spate of attacks on three motormen over the weekend, officials said.

When an L train was at the Broadway Junction station in Brooklyn, two riders got off and attacked a conductor with a water bottle and coffee cup, according to transit documents. He was hit in the shoulder and arm about 1:10 p.m.

The MTA said the conductor was given medical attention, but not hospitalized.

Service was disrupted on three trains due to the assault.

An out of control rider then spat in the face of a conductor on a downtown 6 train at 77th Street about 9:10 p.m. The worker was treated at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Two trains were also late because of the attack.

Three train operators were attacked by riders within three hours on Saturday — including a J train motorman punched in the face and a G train motorman that was spat on.

On Friday, an unruly rider got into a clash with a man, 25, and woman, 27, on the F train, and threatened them with a glass bottle.

He then then broke the conductor’s window by smashing the bottle into it.

Cops said that assailant, pictured, is 5-foot-10.

Anyone with information on the assaults should call 1-800-577-TIPS, or visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, police said.

