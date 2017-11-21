On Thursday, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will make its way through Manhattan.

But while paradegoers are treated to performances, floats and those famous larger-than-life balloons, people trying to get around the city (or to leave it all together) will have a hard time navigating the streets. Many will be closed starting Wednesday morning.

Be prepared: Check this list of street closures before you head out this Thanksgiving weekend.

The following street will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday:

West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

The following streets will be closed beginning at noon on Wednesday:

Central Park West from West 73rd to 85th streets

West 73rd to 78th streets between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

West 80th to 85th streets between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

Central Park Transverse Road at Central Park West and West 81st Street (both directions)

The following streets will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. on Wednesday:

81st Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue

77th Street from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue

Central Park West from 59th to 86th streets

34th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues (until 5 p.m. Thursday)

The following streets will be closed beginning at midnight on Thursday:

Broadway between West 34th and West 40th streets (until 1 p.m.)

59th Street eastbound between Seventh Avenue and Central Park West (until 2 p.m.)

The following streets will be closed beginning at 2 a.m. on Thursday:

Sixth Avenue between West 23rd and West 42nd streets (until 1 p.m.)

Seventh Avenue between West 34th and West 42nd streets (until 1:30 p.m.)

59th Street westbound between Fifth Avenue and Central Park West (until 2 p.m.)

35th Street between Fifth and Eighth avenues (until 4 p.m.)

36th Street between Sixth and Eighth avenues (until 2 p.m.)

The following streets will be closed beginning at 4 a.m. on Thursday:

37th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue (until 2 p.m.)

38th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue (until 2 p.m.)

Eighth Avenue between 34th and 40th streets (until 1:30 p.m.)

Broadway between 38th and 59th streets (until 1:30 p.m.)

The following street will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday:

Central Park 65th Street/66th Street Transverse Roads

The following streets will be closed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday:

33rd Street between Seventh and 10th avenues

39th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue

49th Street between Fifth and Seventh avenues

50th Street between Fifth and Seventh avenues

The following streets will be closed between 9 a.m. and noon on Thursday:

Sixth Avenue between West 33rd and West 59th streets

Eighth Avenue between West 57th and West 59th streets

Eighth Avenue between West 33rd and West 40th streets

Broadway between 59th and 57th streets

Broadway between West 34th and West 40th streets (only escorted deliveries)

42nd Street between Fifth and Eighth avenues

57th Street between Fifth and Eighth avenues