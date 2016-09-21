NYC traffic guide: NYRR Bronx 10-mile run street closures

As runners take to the streets, several roads in the borough will be closed to motorists.

The New York Road Runners club will be hitting the pavement in the Bronx on Sunday.

The organization is holding a 10-mile race that kicks off at 8 a.m. And as runners take to the streets, several roads in the borough will be closed to motorists.

So before you head out on Sunday, be sure to check this list of road closures.

According to the city Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

– East 161st Street between Grand Concourse and MaCombs Dam Bridge

– Grand Concourse between East 161st Street and Mosholu Parkway

– Mosholu Parkway between Southern Boulevard and West Gunhill Road

– West Mosholu Parkway South between Sedgwick and Paul avenues

– Sedgwick Avenue between Mosholu Parkway and Goulden Avenue