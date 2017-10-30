Motorists will face various street closures on Tuesday as ghosts and goblins take over Manhattan for the Village Halloween Parade.
The parade attracts about 2 million spectators each year. Floats, characters and plenty of large puppets will make their way up Sixth Avenue between Spring and 16th streets, causing road closures and traffic from roughly 7 until 11 p.m.
Get ahead of the traffic nightmare with this traffic advisory from the NYPD.
Formation
Sixth Avenue between Spring and Canal streets
Dominick Street between Varick Street and Sixth Avenue
Sullivan Street between Sixth Avenue and Spring Street
Broome Street between Sullivan and Varick streets
Spring Street between Varick Street and Sixth Avenue
Route
Sixth Avenue between Spring and West 16th streets
Dispersal
West 16th Street between Fifth and Seventh avenues
West 17th Street between Fifth and Seventh avenues
West 18th Street between Fifth and Seventh avenues
Miscellaneous
West 10th Street between Sixth and Greenwich avenues
Van Dam Street between Varick Street and Sixth Avenue
Comments