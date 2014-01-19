Overnight service changes on E and F trains

Service on part of the E and F lines will be suspended overnight this week as part of the MTA’s …

Service on part of the E and F lines will be suspended overnight this week as part of the MTA’s Fast Track repairs.

Each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., from Monday to Friday morning, E trains will be suspended between Roosevelt Avenue and the World Trade Center, and F trains in Queens will be suspended between Roosevelt Avenue and 21st Street-Queensbridge. Meanwhile M train service between 71st Avenue and Essex Street ends early, while the R train between 71st Avenue and Whitehall Street terminates early.

For alternatives, the N and No. 7 trains run into Manhattan and shuttle buses run local between Queensboro Plaza and 74th Street-Roosevelt Avenue.

The MTA also announced service changes to commuter rails for Martin Luther King Day on Monday. The subway will run normal, while buses will see minor timing changes to its regular weekday service. Most limited buses on Staten Island, however, will be out of service, leaving riders with buses running on local routes.

Metro-North will run on a Saturday schedule with 36 additional trains, with off-peak fares in effect all day. Long Island Rail Road will run on a holiday schedule with 32 extra trains running to and from Penn Station.